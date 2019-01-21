Automation firm opens office in Waterlooville and showcases how robots can help businesses

Stuart Burton office manager at X-STK in Waterlooville
AUTOMATION specialists Applied Automation has opened an office in Waterlooville and is holding open days to showcase how smart products and robots can benefit business. 

The firm is expanding its X-STK division – which specialises in control and automation products – across the south. 

Managing director David Rowe said: ‘We’ve been successfully operating across south Wales and the south west for a number of years, with offices in Cardiff and Plymouth. Our long-term strategy is to extend our physical reach to all of the UK. X-STK saw a 10 per cent increase in sales last year and the aim is to continue this trend. 

‘Our new office will play a vital role in this growth.’ 

The first open day, in Elettra Avenue, takes place on February 20. 