Award dished out to top performing air traffic controllers

AIR traffic controllers have been handed an award.

The UK-based air traffic service provider, NATS and project partner, Leidos were crowned winners at the annual Jane’s ATC Awards in Madrid on Tuesday.

They beat competition from projects around the world.

Juliet Kennedy, NATS operations director, said: ‘These awards are among the most prestigious for our industry and this is a tremendous accolade for everyone involved.

‘It is recognition of the success of our partnership approach to delivering often challenging and pioneering projects that are truly advancing aviation and delivering benefits to our customers.’

Every year, the Jane’s ATC Awards attracts entries from around the world that highlight the very best work in the industry.