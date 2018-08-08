Award-winning firm restocks baby sleep aid 

PARENTS and babies can relax as a sleep aid that sold out within days has finally been restocked.

Phenomenal demand saw the ewan Deluxe – an upgrade of ewan the dream sheep – sell out within days when it was launched earlier this year.

The sheep was designed by Lynda Harding, a mum of six from Waterlooville. She set up company SweetDreamers, which won Overall Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year award at The News’ Business Excellence Awards earlier this year.

After the original ewan proved incredibly popular, picking up awards and gaining celebrity backing, Lynda designed the upgrade, which includes a function that automatically activates when the baby stirs and a removable control pod, meaning it can be washed.

Lynda said: ‘We have been so overwhelmed with the response to the ewan Deluxe and so proud of our sell out. It is great to see just how many parents have loved the upgraded features and that our hard work has paid off. Much to new parents’ delight, ewan Deluxe is now back in stock.’

Ewan Deluxe costs £39.99. Go to sweetdreamers.co.uk