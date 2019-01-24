Bank launches start-up programme in Solent

A NEW scheme has been set up to accelerate the growth of start-up businesses in the Solent region.

Natwest’s Pre-Accelerator programme is a digital course that lasts for eight weeks, giving business owners the opportunity to achieve their business aspirations through intense online training and connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs.

The scheme is being run in partnership with the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and Shaping Portsmouth.

Mairead Taylor, director of Natwest’s commercial and corporate banking, said: ‘Our Pre-Accelerator programme is a fantastic opportunity for local start-ups in the Solent area to get a head start with their business.

‘It will equip them with the tools they need to bring their business ideas to life, as well as connecting them with other like-minded entrepreneurs and their local business eco-system.

‘The programme is fully-funded by NatWest and you don’t have to bank with us to take part. The programme is about empowering entrepreneurs so that they have everything they need to become a real success.’