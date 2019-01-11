Bathroom firm opens showroom in Fareham and shows its caring side 

A BATHROOM showroom has opened in Fareham – creating four jobs and pledging to support a mental health charity.

Easy Bathrooms, which opened 10 showrooms across the UK in 2018, has spent £100,000 and created four full-time jobs at the showroom on Speedfields Park.

It has also partnered with Solent Mind Fareham and Gosport Wellbeing Service to raise funds for the charity.

Throughout January, the showroom will donate five per cent of profits to Solent Mind – which provides a wide range of services to guide people towards mental wellbeing and recovery.

Showroom manager Mike Fisk said: ‘We're very excited to be partnered with Solent Mind, they are an amazing organisation who have a strong mission statement.

‘They have achieved a lot with young people and their mental health in the local area and the services that they offer are life saving.’

The design-led showroom has 88 fully-tiled bathroom displays for both the public and trade to browse, and is running a 40 per cent off opening sale.

Mike continued: ‘We have some amazing on-trend displays – customers can expect products which are band on trend, in a store that also gives you an idea of how to style the fittings.’

Clients will also be able to work with Easy Bathrooms staff to design their own bathroom, for free, using the firm’s award-winning ArtiCAD 3D system.

Mike said: ‘Our bathroom planners are very knowledgeable about our products and the latest trends.

‘So, when a customer walks into one of our stores, they get their own personal designer and can leave with a better understanding of what can be achieved with their bathroom refit.’

Caroline Payne, spokesperson for Solent Mind said: ‘We’re really pleased that Easy Bathrooms has chosen us as their charity partner.

‘It’s fantastic that this local business recognises and wants to support our work in the Fareham and Gosport area.

‘Our Wellbeing centres help people dealing with mental health issues, teaching them skills to better manage their mental wellbeing.

‘Referrals are increasing every month and with the extra support from the showroom, it’ll allow us to reach out to more people over the next year.’

The store will be open seven days a week and also welcomes trade buyers, with incentives offered to business account holders.