THE Petersfield Beer and Cider Festival is returning in 2019 on April 26 and 27.

The event will see beer and cider from local breweries, plus more, a craft beer fridge, and a keg bar featuring 12 taps, at Petersfield Festival Hall.

The Friday session runs from 6pm until 11pm and Saturday sessions run from midday until 5pm, and 6pm until 11pm. Tickets cost £9, from ticketsource.co.uk