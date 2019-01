A BEER festival will be returning to Gosport’s Thorngate Halls.

The Winterfest Beer Festival, run by Portsmouth and South East CAMRA, will take place on Friday, February 22 and Saturday, February 23.

There will be more than 50 ales on offer, and live music. Tickets cost £9 for the day or £3 for 4pm until 8pm on Saturday. To buy go to psehcamra.org.uk.