Birthday circus party

A CARE home is marking its first birthday with a fun-packed party for all the community.

Members of the public are invited to revel at Pear Tree Court in Denmead on Saturday when its bosses stage a circus-themed bash.

From 2pm until 4pm the Portsmouth Road site will wow visitors with the exploits of jugglers, fire-eaters, snake charmers, dancers, a magician and a psychic.

Younger visitors will also get the chance to master their balloon modelling skills at a special workshop.

Wannabe Entertainment will play live music at the event and canapés prepared by the care home’s chefs will be served.

Home manager Ray Arnold said residents and members of his team were ‘really excited’ for the fixture.

To find out more, call call (023) 9298 6773