Boat owners have their say 

RESEARCHERS are calling on vessel owners and skippers in Hampshire to have their say on the state of the fishing industry.

The 13th annual economic survey of the UK fishing fleet, run by Seafish, is gathering data on fishing and vessel costs to provide a comprehensive overview of the financial and operational performance of the fishing industry.

Researchers will be visiting ports between Portsmouth and Poole in August.

Steve Lawrence, from Seafish, said: ‘We have to find out from those on the front line of the fishing industry how their economic performance has been over the past 12 months. This insight means we can keep the sector fully informed. For us to keep policy makers informed with our reports we need as many skippers and vessel owners to have their say.’

To take part call 0131 524 8663 or email steven.lawrence@seafish.co.uk.