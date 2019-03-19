Boat show will be a stunner

A BUMPER selection of some of the world’s top maritime beauties will be in attendance at a major boat show this year.

More than 60 innovative and stunning boats will be on display at Ocean Village Marina in Southampton in May as exhibitor capacity has been reached for the South Coast Boat Show.

Some 30 global power and sail boat brands are expected to be at the top ticket event, scheduled to take place between May 17 and 19.

‘Obviously this will be an exceptional show for buyers,’ said Scott Farquharson, Ocean Village Marina manager. ‘With so many power and sails brands on display we’ll all be spoilt for choice. But it’ll be an intimate show, where serious buyers will get the time to spend with dealers to thoroughly discuss and understand what’s needed.’

To attend the show, register at southcoastboatshow.com