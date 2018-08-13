Boat tops list of dream buys

BUYING a boat is one of the things that tops the list of dream purchases someone would make if they won the lottery.

A study, carried out by TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, has revealed that Brits’ love affair with the sea is alive and well, with 63 per cent choosing to buy a boat if they were to win the lottery.

The research carried out to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary also found that escaping the stresses of everyday life (58 per cent) and sense of adventure (52 per cent) are the top reasons why people would pick a boat over any other luxury upon winning the jackpot.

The Southampton Boat Show is Britain’s biggest boating festival. More than 600 global marine brands will be exhibiting their products. It is due to take place from September 14 until 23. Go to southamptonboatshow.com. ​​​​​