Brewpub makes its beers suitable for vegans 

PUB group Brewhouse & Kitchen has introduced 23 vegan and vegetarian dishes in a bid to become more inclusive.

Plus, over the past six months, the brewpub has been experimenting with different methods and ingredients in order to make all of its beers suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets.

Many beers are made using isinglass, a product of the fish farming industry that is used in the filtering process.

This means that, especially for cask beers, people attempting to eliminate animal products from their lives need to be careful with the beer they drink. Equally, some beers include milk, such as darker beers like stouts and porters.

Kris Gumbrell, co-founder of Brewhouse & Kitchen, said: ‘Brewhouse & Kitchen’s message has always been one of inclusion and we pride ourselves on making all feel welcome.

‘While we aren’t a vegan specialist brewpub, we believe that good beer should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of your dietary requirements.

‘In order to open up the wonderful world of craft beer to more, the natural step was to ensure that our beers were all made vegan-friendly.

‘It was a challenge ensuring that the great taste of Brewhouse & Kitchen’s beers remained just as good as ever but our commitment to ensuring everyone is welcome in our Brewhouse & Kitchen sites meant it was a challenge we were determined to overcome.’

Brewhouse & Kitchen was founded in 2011 and it has 23 sites across the country, including in Guildhall Walk and in Southsea.