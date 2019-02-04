Brexit ‘advice pack’ is launched to help worried businesses across the Portsmouth area 

COMPANIES will soon be offered a ‘Brexit readiness pack’ by a business partnership to help them cope with Britain’s divorce from the European Union.

Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is launching the new measure as a way of supporting businesses in the region worried about the impact Brexit will have on them.

The pack offers firms a guide on how to progress and prepare for Brexit, covering a range of topics from where to begin to the financial support available.

Gary Jeffries, chairman of the Solent LEP, said: ‘Business planning is key for any successful business. With March 29 drawing closer, Brexit planning should form part of any business's strategy. For this reason, we've created a range of resources for those in the Solent.

‘We are hoping that the support we are offering will provide businesses in the region with greater resilience to deal with whatever economic challenges and opportunities are on the horizon.’

The LEP is also hosting a series of free Brexit advisory masterclasses for local businesses to meet with industry experts from across the Solent. The clinics are small workshops aimed to stimulate discussion and provide a platform to answer questions. They will provide advice on a wide range of topics, including financial management, market diversification and government support.

The first of these masterclasses, Embracing the Opportunities and Facing the Challenges of Brexit, takes place on February 25, between 10am and 12pm, at Portsmouth International Port and will focus on market diversification.

Then, next month on March 12, the Solent LEP is holding its annual conference, Countdown to Brexit, which will also offer advice to businesses.