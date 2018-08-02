HANDCRAFTED burgers, deliciously thick shakes and some of the best chips known to mankind are all on offer at a new fastfood outlet.

Five Guys, a chain started in Virginia in 1986 that now has an almost cult-like status with burger lovers across the world, has opened its first restaurant in Portsmouth at Gunwharf Quays.

The restaurant, which has created 50 jobs, offers over 250,000 burger combinations and 1,000 mix-in milkshake combinations.

Manager Ryan Burrans, from Southsea, said the place has gone down a storm with visitors since it opened on July 16.

The 26-year-old said: ‘It’s been so busy. I trained at the Five Guys at Whiteley Shopping Centre and before that I used to go there as a customer.

‘A lot of our customers used to travel all the way to Whiteley just to have a Five Guys and now they say they’re delighted there is finally one in Portsmouth.’

Five Guys has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Pictured is: (back l-r) Jasmin Samuel, Jordan Perchard, George Roxburgh, James Forster, Blade Johnson, William Norn and Elliott Dexter-Sumbler with (front l-r) Abby Hartley, manager Ryan Burrans and Abby Potter.

Ryan said his team has worked incredibly hard to cope with the unprecedented demand, which may mean more staff are taken on.

The restaurant, which is on the second floor of Gunwharf Quays, is also about to start offering its food for delivery through Deliveroo.

Ryan, who has worked for Five Guys for seven months after leaving his management job at Pizza Hut, said: ‘Five Guys waited to find the right spot to open and I’m glad they did as we have a brilliant location, next to the bowling alley and the cinema, and it’s great to be in Gunwharf Quays.’

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Five Guys will give our customers even more choice.

‘Located next to the newly-refurbished Hollywood Bowl, we know our guests will enjoy treating themselves to a classic taste of America.’

Five Guys is open 10am until 11pm daily.