Business bodies collaborate

TWO Hampshire business teams are teaming up for the benefit of their members.

Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and the city centre Business Improvement District Go! Southampton will work together to set out economic priorities and amplify the voices of business owners.

They will promote an annual business survey covering key operational issues – including safety, security, cleanliness, transport and parking – and link companies with education providers and organise networking and information-sharing events.

Go! Southampton chief executive, Giles Semper, said: ‘The effort to create the BID in 2016 was led by the chamber and we share a strong common interest in promoting the prosperity of Southampton. So it makes sense all round to formalise a co-operative working relationship.’