Business can mingle at new relaxed event in Southsea 

A NEW group is hoping to re-invent that way businesses network.

The LDV hub will be hosting entrepreneurs from Portsmouth and surrounding areas tonight – and its founder says there won’t be a name badge in sight.

Lauren de Vries, founder of LDV hub, said: ‘Meeting people for the first time can seem daunting, however, key in growing any business, who knows what opportunities may arise or who you may meet.

‘That’s why LDV has launched this event as a safe space for business owners to meet, feel relaxed and support each other.

‘Business is changing and the corporate style of networking is very formal, hence why I wanted to create something more relaxed, fun and personal.’

The event takes place tonight at the Emporium Bar, in Elm Grove, Southsea at 6pm. Go to ldvhub.com