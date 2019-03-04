Business event will show how to win in the Solent region 

BUSINESS people are being urged to save the date of a regional event that promises to showcase opportunities for UK and global expansion.

The Winning in the Solent Region #WISR2019 event – taking place on Wednesday, June 19 at Hilton at The Ageas Bowl – has been organised by Portsmouth University, Solent University, Solent LEP and the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.

It will see speakers and networking, plus two interactive sessions – ‘Winning new business across borders' and 'Winning new business through learning and skills'.

Pat Smith, from the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘This will be the regional business event for the summer.’

Places are free but are restricted to two representatives from each organisation. Go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/winning-in-the-solent-region-wisr2019-tickets-56628472285