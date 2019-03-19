Business network to mark its eighth birthday at Fareham meeting

A BUSINESS network is gearing up to celebrate its eighth birthday in style this week.

Cake, coffee and chocolate will be on the menu when Business Builders meets from 7am at Cams Hall Estate Golf Club in Fareham on Thursday.

Since it was created the collective has offered structured yet informal breakfasts for its visitors in a bid to enable them to make connections.

Thursday’s event will encourage the same, with an added goal of raising money for two good causes – the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and radio station Wave 105’s Cash4Kids scheme.

Richard Peckham began leading the group 18 months ago.

He said: ‘To mark our eight birthday we decided to focus on raising funds for both charities and I know that everyone will get involved and bring along not only their business cards and a welcoming smile but their generosity too.’

Business Builders has raised more than £5,000 for the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity since it became the group’s chosen charity three years ago.