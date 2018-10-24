Businesses can get help with tackling GDPR regulations with new compliance manual 

A FIRM is on a mission to help businesses get to grips with the GDPR regulations.

Phoenix Project Solutions, in Southampton, has launched a GDPR Compliance Manual.

Lara Bull, founder of Phoenix Project Solutions, said: ‘With demanding workloads, many business owners’ focus is on the day-to-day running of their company and its growth – the complexities of the new GDPR regulations can appear too confusing to tackle.

‘When I set up Phoenix it was with the aim of helping organisations to facilitate change, optimise performance and productivity.

‘Speaking to local companies, I realised there are business owners who were struggling with the process of GDPR compliance and understanding just how far reaching the regulation is, so it seemed a natural fit for me to try to help by creating a manual.

‘With a detailed reference section, project plan, overviews and points to consider as well as template internal review forms, policies, procedures, standard letters and a Third Party Supplier Agreement that can all be tailored, the manual aims to not only walk a company through becoming compliant but ensure that any problem areas around personal data protection are highlighted and can be remedied.’

She said that reviewing how data is held and how it is used is a hugely positive exercise for any business.

Lara added: ‘Becoming GDPR compliant is an opportunity for many businesses to save time and money as well as protecting their customers, suppliers, staff and in turn their business.’

For more, go to phoenixps.co.uk