Businesses getting lean for 2019 

AN EFFICIENCY expert will continue a programme of visiting factories to help show how ‘lean’ practices can help save firms money.

Gosport-based lean business specialists Fedden USP has teamed up with NatWest to arrange factory visits for the bank’s manufacturing clients.

In 2016 the first visit was undertaken with Siemens Magnet Technology in Oxfordshire. Two companies attending that were Fareham-based dental laboratory, UK Dentech and Southampton’s Utility Consultant, Zenergi. Both decided to employ Fedden USP for a five-day lean Business Improvements Techniques workshop.

The first visit of 2019 will be to Crowcon Detection Instruments in Abingdon, which is on a three-year programme of incorporating lean efficiency techniques.

Simon Finch from NatWest said: ‘We want to provide true value to a business so that they feel empowered and able to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.’