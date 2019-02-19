Businesswoman Beckie honoured for her work protecting children and young people 

A PORTSMOUTH graduate has been recognised for her work tackling safeguarding issues for children and young people.

Beckie Wood, originally from Waterlooville, started educational resources business What's The Debate? last October and it has already picked up three prestigious social media awards.

Beckie Wood from What's The Debate? delivering a workshop at Portsmouth's Anti-Bullying Conference

Beckie, a University of Portsmouth criminology graduate and former child sexual exploitation practitioner, set up What's The Debate? to tackle several important safeguarding issues for children and young people.

Her firm produces resources that can be used in schools and also by social workers, youth workers and any other professionals working with young people.

The resources are split into six subjects: domestic abuse, child sexual exploitation, relationships, sex, mental health and risk. Each subject has 25 statement cards and four lesson plans attached to it.

Beckie said: ‘The young people get to learn from each other, and peer education is so important. I also want people to understand that these six subjects are linked in with each other, so many services can only tackle one.’

What's The Debate? - cards created by Beckie Wood

What's The Debate? also provides training and workshops to professionals, parents and young people.

Beckie said she was delighted to see What’s The Debate? pick up praise from entrepreneur Theo Paphitis, who retweeted her to his 500,000 Twitter followers as part of his weekly Small Business Sunday (#SBS) initiative.

Beckie said: ‘It was a complete shock to win #SBS and an amazing start.

‘Winning all three awards has been amazing and I am so grateful to all the support from everyone within each networking community, you don’t just get the awards but you get advice, networking opportunities and get to make some amazing friends.

‘I am excited to what the future brings for What’s The Debate?’

Within the just a few weeks of setting up, What’s The Debate? won its first award when it was recognised by British businesswoman, Jacqueline Gold CBE.

Jacqueline picked Beckie’s business for her success as a female entrepreneur, and awarded her with a prestigious #WOW badge.

Beckie was also awarded the #QueenOf with the title of Queen of Education Through Debate by The Royal Connection – a group started by Aqua Design Group as a fun way to celebrate women in business.

For more go to whatsthedebate.co.uk