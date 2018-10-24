Campaign launched on LinkedIn encourages people to help others by sharing their skills 

HOPING to capitalise on the hashtag craze, businessman Steve Reeve has set up a campaign to encourage people to ‘share their skill’.

Steve, who runs training firm Sporting Difference, wants people to swap an hour of their work – in exchange for an hour of another.

He has set up a campaign called #ShareOurSkill so that people can advertise what they are offering and what they need, on LinkedIn.

The 56-year-old, from Horndean, said: ‘It is about getting access to somebody who can point you in the right direction, and stop you wasting hours and hours online.

‘It’s about making the jump from online networking, to exchanging details and sitting down with them face-to-face and sharing skills, in order to support other businesses.

‘The most precious resource that we have got is our time.’

The idea started when he met Giverny Harman and Emma-Louise Munro Wilson from Emari Marketing. They offered to help him with marketing, in exchange for his help with sales.

He said: ‘No money changed hands, we simply exchanged an hour's advice. It got me thinking. We waste so much time looking up stuff online when there’s probably someone we can talk to who is able to point us in the right direction in half the time.’

He launched the campaign on LinkedIn earlier this month and said he’s pleased to see the idea catching on, with people sharing posts featuring #ShareOurSkill.

Steve added: ‘It's for those who want to use the platform to meet more people and build a real network of like-minded individuals. If you want to save time, develop skills and meet new people, it is definitely for you.’