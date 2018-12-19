 Car firm boss shops local for Christmas  gifts                                                 

A BOSS from a Hampshire company received a special cheer from staff this year when he changed their annual Christmas gift from Champagne to an award-winning English sparkling wine.

Darren Cooper, managing director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, decided to change a 20 year old tradition across his South Coast Volkswagen retailers and he has presented every member of his team with a bottle of Alresford-based Hattingley Valley sparkling wine as a thank you for another successful year.

The £6,000 order for 200 bottles was gratefully received by Hattingley Valley Wines.

Darren said: ‘For us, the switch in tradition was about supporting local companies and the fact that Hattingley Valley is an award-winning English wine producer that competes incredibly well against French champagnes. Local businesses need the support of their communities and wherever we can, we try to engage with local suppliers across our company. It’s not always about saving costs, it’s about supporting local companies that provide a quality product.’