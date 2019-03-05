Care company with facility in Waterlooville named as finalists for prestigious award 

A SPECIALIST care company has been announced as finalists for a prestigious care award.

Cornerstone Healthcare Group has two facilities – South Africa Lodge, Waterlooville and Kitnocks House, Curdridge - and it has been shortlisted for a Health Investor Award in the Specialist Care category.

CEO Johann van Zyl said: ‘To be a finalist is an amazing achievement for everyone here at Cornerstone Healthcare. All our staff; housekeepers, nurses, care workers, kitchen, activities and maintenance staff have only one goal and that is to improve the quality of life for all our residents.’

Cornerstone Healthcare’s homes care for people with complex neurological, physical and mental health needs.

Award winners will be announced on June 12.