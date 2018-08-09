Care firm helps food bank

A COMPANY which provides care for the elderly has supported its local food bank.

Home Instead Senior Care Southampton, which is based in Segensworth, launched an appeal amongst its staff to collect food in aid of Southampton City Mission.

A large amount of food was collected and has been donated to the charity.

The idea came from one of the company’s caregivers, Tricia Smith, after a similar collection at Christmas.

She said: ‘Throughout the school holidays, many families struggle to buy enough food for their whole family.

‘This is because children who receive free school meals during term time don’t have access to them during the holiday period, so food supplies are in demand more than ever right now.’

Luisa Castle, director of Home Instead Southampton, said: ‘By donating to the Southampton City Mission, it really helps those in need.’