Carpet firm thows a party to mark 30 years in Gosport 

FOR three decades, Alun Lewis and Dave King have dedicated themselves to bringing the best flooring to Gosport.

Since 1989, from humble beginnings, Alun and Dave have developed their carpet and flooring shop Carpet Fayre in Anns Hill Road into a flourishing store which employs 16 members of staff.

Staff at Carpet Fayre in Gosport celebrate 30 years in business with Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (020319-2)

The business started in Dave’s spare bedroom – before expanding and taking on its 155sq m shop 16 years ago.

A party and celebration was held last weekend to mark the business’s 30th anniversary.

Toni Lewis, who has managed administration, emails and estimates for the last four years and is married to Alun, said: ‘It was a great event.

‘We were very proud to welcome the MP for Gosport Caroline Dinenage, who gave a speech, and we held a grand prize draw for our customers with prizes such as a laptop, an Amazon Echo and wine.

Staff at Carpet Fayre in Gosport celebrate 30 years in business with Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage'(l to r), Toni Lewis, Dave King, senior staff member Beverley Bell and Toni's husband, Alun Lewis.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (020319-1)

‘Lots of people came in and we had a lovely time. It was a lovely morning and it was a really good way to mark 30 years, which is a long time to be around for a small business.’

Toni said the key to the shop’s success has been its hardworking and dedicated team of employees, many of whom have worked for the business for years.

She said that at the heart of the organisation’s smooth performance is the office team, upholding standards and practices.

This team includes Beverley Bell, who is responsible for administering the accounts and has run a tight ship at Carpet Fayre for the last 25 years, and Colleen Nealon, who has filed the company accounts for more than 20 years.

James Carroll whose endeavours on the marketing front have produced four different upgraded websites and an effective web marketing strategy, has been at the firm for 12 years.

While manager Graeme Burns has been illuminating the showroom with expertise and enthusiasm from the moment anyone walks through the door for the past 16 years.

Graeme said: ‘I love working here, we are a family business.

‘Even my 16-year-old son Max works here. It is a great place to be be. We have a good team and that’s what it’s all about.'

As well as shop and office staff, Carpet Fayre employs a hardworking team of fitters, which includes Ian McDonald who has worked for Carpet Fayre for 18 years.

The business also offers home visits, for more go to carpetfayre.co.uk or call (023) 9252 5463.