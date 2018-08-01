Celebrate local pubs and get a free pint 

PUBS across the city have been giving away free beer in celebration of National Pub Fortnight.
As part of scheme, designed to celebrate the role that local watering holes play in the community, pubs in Portsmouth under Ei Publican Partnerships will be offering free drinks to customers – on a first-come, first-served basis.
There’s a total of 50,000 free pints up for grabs across the country.
Punters can get their hands on a free pint of Fosters, John Smiths, Kronenbourg 1664, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, Heineken or Amstel – and bottles of Old Mout, Bulmers or Heineken 0.0.
Here’s the list of pubs pouring free pints until Friday:
Eldon Arms, Eldon Street, Southsea
The Tap, London Road, Portsmouth
Rutland Arms, Francis Avenue, Southsea
Lord Chichester, North End
Jolly Sailor, Clarence Parade, Southsea
Milton Arms, Milton Road, Milton
Glencoe, San Diego Road, Gosport
Old Oyster House, Locksway Road, Milton
Three Tuns, Elson Road, Gosport
Chester’s, Anchorage Road, Portsmouth
Nelson’s Bar, Gosport
Wicor Mill, White Hart Lane, Fareham
Centurion, Waterlooville
Olive Leaf, Hayling Island
Lifeboat Inn, Hayling Island
Cob and Pen, Wallington
Rainbow, Waterlooville
To find out more, and to redeem a free pint, go to nationalpubfortnight.com