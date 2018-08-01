Celebrate local pubs and get a free pint 

PUBS across the city have been giving away free beer in celebration of National Pub Fortnight.

As part of scheme, designed to celebrate the role that local watering holes play in the community, pubs in Portsmouth under Ei Publican Partnerships will be offering free drinks to customers – on a first-come, first-served basis.

There’s a total of 50,000 free pints up for grabs across the country.

Punters can get their hands on a free pint of Fosters, John Smiths, Kronenbourg 1664, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, Heineken or Amstel – and bottles of Old Mout, Bulmers or Heineken 0.0.

Here’s the list of pubs pouring free pints until Friday:

Eldon Arms, Eldon Street, Southsea

The Tap, London Road, Portsmouth

Rutland Arms, Francis Avenue, Southsea

Lord Chichester, North End

Jolly Sailor, Clarence Parade, Southsea

Milton Arms, Milton Road, Milton

Glencoe, San Diego Road, Gosport

Old Oyster House, Locksway Road, Milton

Three Tuns, Elson Road, Gosport

Chester’s, Anchorage Road, Portsmouth

Nelson’s Bar, Gosport

Wicor Mill, White Hart Lane, Fareham

Centurion, Waterlooville

Olive Leaf, Hayling Island

Lifeboat Inn, Hayling Island

Cob and Pen, Wallington

Rainbow, Waterlooville

To find out more, and to redeem a free pint, go to nationalpubfortnight.com