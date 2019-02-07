Celebrate Year of the Pig 

JUBILANT celebrations will take place at an outlet shopping centre in Portsmouth this weekend to mark the Year of the Pig.

Gunwharf Quays is gearing up for a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday and Sunday, with dazzling entertainment and offers.

Celebrations for the Chinese New Year at Gunwharf Quays

With entertainment from the UK Shaolin Temple, guests will have the chance to witness a mesmerising traditional dragon dance accompanied by spectacular drum artists and a martial arts demonstration.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch the fascinating lion dance as it visits different locations across the centre on the lookout for its favourite delicacy, lettuce.

In keeping with the traditional Chinese New Year custom of ‘Hongbao’, where a red envelope containing money is gifted to loved ones as a sign of good luck – Gunwharf Quays will be offering lucky visitors red envelopes containing exclusive discounts across many of the centre’s famous brands.

Offers include 20 per cent off outlet prices at Karen Millen, Cath Kidston and Zwilling.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are once again delighted to bring the community together, both locally and internationally, to celebrate Chinese New Year.

‘The mix of lively music, traditional dance and martial arts, promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

‘And for those guests looking for an additional reason to shop, our Chinese New Year red envelopes are a must.’

This year one of the newest additions to the centre will be getting involved with the celebrations – Whittard of Chelsea will be hosting a tea expert in store on Saturday offering tea tastings to visitors and the opportunity to win a special goody bag.

For more information go to gunwharf-quays.com/chinese-new-year