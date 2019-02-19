Co-op stores in Portsmouth, Clanfield and Denmead to harvest power of the sun with panels 

A REGIONAL co-operative is preparing to make the most of the power of the sun by installing new solar panels on four of its buildings.

Three of Southern Co-op's retail stores in Hampshire will be having the new solar panels installed in the next few weeks along with its crematorium in East Devon.

The solar panels will help to reduce the co-operative's carbon footprint, produce sustainable energy and protect against an increase in electricity costs.

They are being installed as part of a pilot to see if they can be rolled out in 2020.

Gemma Lacey, director of sustainability, said: ‘This is an exciting move forward in our commitment to reducing carbon emissions.’

The panels will be installed at stores in Clanfield's White Dirt Lane, Portsmouth's Eastney Road and Denmead's Hambledon Road.