Common People Festival goes into administration with £500,000 debts

A FESTIVAL company has gone into administration after amassing hundreds of thousands of pounds in debt.

Common People Festival Limited, which organises the festivals by the same name in Southampton and Oxford, agreed to be wound up voluntarily at a meeting on December 20, 2018.

Comedy act the Cuban Brothers Los Hermanos Cubanos perform live on the main stage at Common People Southampton Festival, Southampton, May 29, 2016 in Hampshire, UK

The company had amassed debts of more than £500,000, according to statements published by liquidators on the Companies House website.

The festival took place at Southampton Common and in Oxford's South Park, but has now been axed according to reports.

Begbies Traynor have been appointed as administrators for Common People Festival Limited, according to documents on Companies House.

Last year's festival featured The Jacksons, James, Ride, Boney M, and Lily Allen.

Common People Festival was organised by DJ Rob Da Bank, who also ran Bestival and Camp Bestival in Dorest.

Besitval went into administration last year and was quickly sold to the Richmond Group in a £1.1 million deal – with Camp Bestival set to go ahead in 2019.