Community initiative will help Hampshire charities with accountancy matters

A NEW community initiative designed to help charities with accountancy matters and provide work experience for university level accounting and finance students launches nest week.

The woman behind it is Louisa Burton, a member of ICAEW Southern, a society that supports chartered accountants in the south, and a teaching fellow at the University of Portsmouth.

A free training day is being held on Wednesday, March 27 to demystify accounting for non-accounting trustees. Participating charities will benefit from having supervised students carry out independent examinations of their accounts and review internal controls. In addition the students will provide any other accounting help.

Louisa said: ‘We are keen to work with as many charities as possible, and welcome all enquiries.’

