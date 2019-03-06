Companion driving service Driving Miss Daisy expands across Hampshire 

A FIRM which offers transport to the elderly and mobility-impaired has expanded to cater for growing demand.

Driving Miss Daisy UK has expanded its companion driving service across the Solent area and it now covers the whole of south Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and West Sussex.

The firm was first established in 2015 in Lee-on-the-Solent and has a service centre in Port Solent.

Bryan Jones, director, said: ‘The impact we have on people’s lives through the reduction of loneliness and enabling them to live life to the full is a constant source of pride to the entire team. Our growth and expansion across south Hampshire combined with our services in Winchester, Whitchurch, Alton, the Isle of Wight and Bersted in West Sussex gives unrivalled support to our clients and their fam ilies.’

