COFFEE lovers can enjoy a cup of their favourite brew as a new drive-through store has opened in Gosport.

Costa Coffee opened last week at the new £9m Brockhurst Gate Retail Park, in Heritage Way.

Costa Coffee has opened up in Brockhurst Gate Retail Park in Gosport.''Picture: Sarah Standing (050219-8476)

The store, which has employed 15 staff, has already proved popular.

Store manager Gavin Luczkowski, from Gosport, said: ‘It is working really well, people love the drive-through and the comments I have been getting are outstanding. It’s going really well. It has been really busy.’

A grand opening event is being planned for the store in March, once the retail park is completely open.

Costa’s opening follows McDonalds and Home Bargains. M&S Food is due to open tomorrow, and Lidl on February 14, Iceland Food Warehouse will open on February 19.