COFFEE giant Costa opened up its third outlet in a town over the weekend as part of a £650,000 investment, creating 12 new jobs.

The chain finally cut the ribbon on its latest, most advanced café inside the Broadcut retail park on Saturday.

Costas staff Rebecca Lewer, Rebecca Gallagher, and Kevin Massiah.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (020319-2)

And coffee-lovers poured into the site in their dozens to get their freshly-made brews, and sample the large range of fresh bakery snacks.

The opening is part of a major overhaul by the high street outlet, which is pumping £4.5m to refurbish about 50 sites over the next few years.

Antony Tagliamonti, is the managing director of Scoffs Group – the largest franchiser partner with Costa which runs 89 coffee outlets nationwide, including the new one at Broadcut. He said: ‘When I first came to this site it was hard to imagine ever having a Costa here. It was just a car park. So it’s amazing to see it as it is at the moment.’

Fareham’s mayor Councillor Susan Bayford cut the ribbon on the new branch, which joins the other two in the town centre.

Staff with the mayor of Fareham Councillor Susan Bayford as they celebrate the opening of a new Costa at Broadcut in Fareham. 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (020319-3)

Dawn Wallbridge, operations director, was beside her during the ceremony and said: ‘The reaction has been fantastic. We couldn’t be more thrilled.

‘It’s been a long time coming for us to get to this part of the town but we’re really excited to finally be here.’

The site is open Monday to Friday, 6am to 7pm and Sunday from 7.30am to 6pm. It serves fresh sandwiches, baked goods, hot and cold drinks.