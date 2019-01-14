Costa reveals opening date for new branch in Fareham 

COFFEE fans will be able to get their caffeine fix in Fareham as a new Costa prepares to open its doors.

The chain is opening its newest store on Broadcut, next to the Sainsbury’s petrol station, on Friday, March 1.

Costa Coffee'Picture: Shutterstock

An official opening day is being held on Saturday, March 2.

The store has created 15 jobs.

It is being opened by Scoffs Group, a Costa franchise which also runs the Costa in Fareham Shopping Centre and the one in Fareham town centre. It also recently opened the one at Collingwood Retail Park and one in Emsworth.

Kelly Travers, director of operations, said: ‘It has been a long time in the planning stages – about six years. We are really excited about its opening.’