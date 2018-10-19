Council leader welcomes captain of cruise ship during maiden visit to Portsmouth

A COUNCIL leader met with the captain of a cruise ship to mark its maiden visit to the city.

Viking Cruises’ newest ocean ship Viking Sun visited Portsmouth last week as part of its 15-day trip from Norway.

The ship’s 930 quests stopped off at the city to visit some of its popular sites while Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson exchanged official plaques with the ship’s captain Olav Soevdsnes.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘We’re honoured to welcome Viking Sun to our port. Viking Cruises is a valued cruise line to the city and we’re delighted to host so many of their fleet.’

Launched last year, the 227-metre Viking Sun is an intimate, small ship class, with capacity for 930 guests.

Captain Soevdsnes said: ‘Guests are certainly fascinated by the history the city offers.

’As my first introdiction to Portsmouth I am also impressed by the location and attractions.’