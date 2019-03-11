County pharma firm is among fastest growers

A HAMPSHIRE firm has been named among a new ranking of the UK’s fastest-growing, privately-owned pharmaceuticals businesses.

Based in Petersfield, Aspire Pharma’s annual average sales growth of 51 per cent-a-year over the past two years has pitched it in the Alantra Pharma Fast 50 Index.

The figures also make it the third fastest-growing, privately-owned pharmaceutical business in the whole of the UK.

Companies listed all achieved annual revenues of £2million or more in their first year of assessment – with three years of accounts on Companies House.