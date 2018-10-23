Couple meet their health hero at bed store event

Have your say

A COUPLE from Horndean met their television hero at an event held to promote a store that sells adjustable beds.

Tony Thompson, and his partner Joan Pinckney met best-selling author and TV presenter Dr Miriam Stoppard at the Adjustamatic store in Shirley.

At the event, held to coincide with Back Pain Awareness Week, Dr Miriam shared her extensive knowledge on the benefits that sleeping in a contoured bed can bring to help ease back pain.

A leading authority on health issues, Dr Stoppard acts as the brand’s health and mobility advisor.

Joan said: ‘As soon as we heard Dr Miriam was visiting we knew we had to make the trip. It was an absolute delight to meet a personal hero, who was knowledgeable and charming.’