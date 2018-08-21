CQC praise for Fareham care home

Have your say

A HOME for people who need support with their mental wellbeing has been praised for its care.

Health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited 66 Park Lane, in Fareham, in an unannounced inspection last month.

They found the service had retained its rating of good for being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

In their report, the inspector said: ‘People continued to be protected against the risk of harm and abuse.

‘Twice daily handovers ensured any potential concerns were shared with staff to ensure repeat incidents were minimised and where necessary changes were made to the delivery of care in a timely manner.

‘Staff spoke warmly of the people they cared for and were readily able to explain people's care needs and individual personalities.

‘The service had a warm and friendly atmosphere.’

As part of their visit, the CQC spoke with three people using the service, a team leader, two support workers, and the registered manager.

They reviewed one person's care records and also looked at staff records.

The report added: ‘Staff told us they "really enjoyed" working at the service and that they were "ready to learn new things”.’