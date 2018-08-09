Cricketers get a boost from car dealership 

A CAR dealership has shown its support for women’s cricket.

Hendy Group, which has showrooms across the south coast including Portsmouth and Fareham, has sponsored Hampshire’s Southern Vipers for a third consecutive season.

As part of the deal Hendy Group has kitted out the team in Hendy shirts and has provided a pair of sleek vehicles to help them get to training and matches.

It’s hoped the partnership will help the team on the road to Hove – where the final of the Kia Women’s Super League Cup will be played at the end of August.

Commercial director Mark Busby said: ‘Southern Vipers have had such success in the last two seasons, we’re immensely proud of them.

‘It’s our pleasure to support them for a third consecutive year and we hope the example they set on the pitch will inspire more women and girls to get into cricket this summer.’

Captain Suzie Bates said: ‘It’s been both an exciting and tough season so far and we’re thrilled to have Hendy’s support throughout it.

‘Having a corporate sponsor, and particularly the vehicles, means we can really focus on training and doing our supporters proud.’