Cruise ship’s special screening of new film 

A HOST of celebrities and their children were joined by competition winners to enjoy a film screening on board a cruise ship.

The audience enjoyed the new blockbuster film from Sony Pictures, Hotel Transylvania 3, on Cunard’s ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, when it was docked in Southampton.

Star of ITV’s The Mummy Diaries, Sam Faiers, who was at the event with her daughter Rosie, said: ‘It’s always exciting to be one of the first to see a new film but what a treat to be able to watch in such beautiful surroundings. We loved every minute of it.’