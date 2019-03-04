Cutting edge lathe sees Portsmouth business expand after £120,000 investment - creating jobs and boosting capacity 

A PORTSMOUTH manufacturer has invested £120,000 into its technology – boosting its capacity, creating jobs and making it one of the largest specialist metal businesses in the south of England.

Excell Metal Spinning, in Limberline Road, Hilsea, has bought a Computer Numerically Controlled Leifeld heavy duty spinning lathe to boost its automated department by 10 per cent.

Excell Metal Spinning in Portsmouth made the William Hill World Darts trophy

The £120,000 investment has also seen an additional guillotine and circle cutter installed.

Curtis Bligh, from the firm, said: ‘We had three lathes already so this is our fourth. It means we have the largest fleet of CNC metal spinning lathes south of Birmingham.’

The extra capacity at the business, which cuts metal components for a range of industries, has seen the factory’s footprint grow to 12,500 sq ft.

It has also seen the firm operate extra shifts, to meet the increased demand.

CNC Leifield Metal Spinning Lathe being installed at Excell Metal Spinning in Portsmouth

Curtis said: ‘Further job opportunities have been made with the introduction of weekend shifts as they look to increase capacity and build upon Excell’s reputation for excellence in quality and excellence in service.

‘The new CNC allows for a maximum of 800mm to be spun, which matches our DENN CNC’s capabilities and sits a cool second by Excell’s Hydro Lathe which can spin diameters of up to one metre.

‘This mean we can now further optimise the services we provide to our clients and ensure quicker lead times, and larger batches can be produced.

‘The arrival of the new guillotine and circle cutter opens up further in house capabilities speeding up processes internally and supporting our brand promise – “Excellence in Quality, Excellence in Service”.’

Excell Metal Spinning was set up by directors Lee Bligh and Neil Hunt in 2000.

Metal spinning is a process used in manufacturing to achieve cylindrical metal components that can be used in a wide variety of different industries and applications and products.

Excell Metal Spinning has been involved in creating bespoke pieces for countless projects, including producing the Globe piece for William Hill’s World Darts Championship trophy, the Cambridge clock unveiled by Stephen Hawking and the Muslim soldiers WW2 war memorial restoration work.