Data centre expands as demand increases

ONE business that is booming as firms improve their security and data management and also send more information to the cloud is data centre provider ServerHouse.

The company has recently expanded and has opened its fourth data centre in Hampshire – a 22,000 square foot tier III data centre in Cams Estate, Fareham.

Owner Gary Coates believes that the pressure of GDPR compliance earlier this year, together with some high-profile data breaches, has led companies to become more focused on the need to manage their IT correctly.

He said: ‘We’re delighted to be opening another facility. We opened our first data centre in 2001 and it was state of the art. The world has changed a lot since then and we needed something state of the art again.

‘We’ve put a focus on reliability and security. There have been so many headlines about companies losing customer data or being hacked and business owners are realising that it would cost a lot more if they don’t invest in the best possible solution.

‘This is why we provide disaster recovery as standard, and having data centres on two sites is another unique feature we also offer.

‘SMEs – which make up such a huge part of the business community in Hampshire – don’t have blue-chip IT budgets at their disposal but we can provide that same standard at a fraction of the cost.’

ServerHouse started business in 1997 and it is now a leading provider of data centre space, colocation, managed hosting, IaaS and VPS.