Denmead pupils set out to banish the Monday blues with flowers 

IT IS traditionally known as Blue Monday and is said to be the most miserable day of the year but pupils at Denmead Junior School were determined to make today a happy day for all.

This morning pupils raised awareness on mental health, and set out to make people happy by giving out spring flowers in Denmead.

Elouise Fisher, 11, and Molly Jackson, 10, from Denmead Junior School'Picture: Sarah Standing (210119-6482)

Headteacher Elaine Viner said she believes this act of kindness would spread joy across the whole community.

She said: 'If you have someone presenting you with a daffodil, you get a happy smile, and the children wishing you a happy Monday. That's got to give you joy.'

Elaine also said how important educating both children and their families on mental health was.

'Life for lots of families is really difficult these days, we see it in schools, and we really want to help educate everyone,’ she said.

Aden Liotta, 11, gives a daffodil to Sylvia Longhurst from Denmead'Picture: Sarah Standing (210119-6487)

For Elaine, a movement named 'The Art of Brilliance' which specialises in positivity, is important to generate happiness.

She said: 'Seven local schools got behind us and the idea, and there were workshops where all the schools came together, so we reckon we've reached about 350 children and over 200 staff in finding happiness – wherever and whatever it is.'

Year Six pupils shared their thoughts on the event and said they wanted people across the community to be happy.

Ten-year-old, Jess Bagshaw, said she hoped the events in the community would raise awareness on an international scale.

The Cowplain School providing the happy music.'Picture: Sarah Standing (210119-6528)

She said: 'If we deal with the community first, we could spread to other schools and all across the world.'

Year 6 pupils, Chloe Williams and Sophie Devonport, said this act of kindness would help improve happiness for all involved.

Chloe said: 'Doing this makes people happy and inspires other people to be happy too.'

Cowplain Community School was also involved in the effort to spread joy by performing music as part of their Jukebox band.