A NEW medical device factory has opened in Havant – creating 25 jobs and making it one of the largest digital dental laboratories in the UK.

More than 100 guests attended an event last Friday to celebrate the official opening of ukdentech’s headquarters in Nest Business Park, Martin Road.

ukdentech in Havant.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

The new facility also includes a permanent training set-up, with courses planned for dentists and their practice teams.

The opening was performed by Lars Christian Lund, vice president of global marketing for 3shape, along with the Mayor of Havant Councillor Peter Wade and ukdentech chairman Dermot Joyce.

Dermot said: ‘This event marks the end of a three-year journey and is the result of lots of hard work from our ukdentech team, supported by our customers and partners.’

Tom Lee, sales and marketing director, said: ‘We have invested in our new site, and all the technology within it, in order to be in the best possible position to service the needs of our clients in this new digital age.

‘Dentistry is such a fast-moving industry and we make it our business to stay at the forefront of all new developments so that we can offer the best service to our clients.

‘We are committed to using all of the technology available to us today to enable our clients to achieve the most predictable treatment outcomes for their patients.

‘Our new training suite is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to education and to ensure that our clients keep up-to-date with the latest advancements as well.’

Director Steve McDonagh said: ‘Lots of other laboratories just focus on their product, what we want to do is focus on the customer service as well and create a good environment for our partners and our employees. Expansion of our training offering is a big part of that.’

The training facility hosted demonstrations of Zirkonzahn’s Facehunter virtual articulator and face scanner, as well as the new 3shape TRIOS MOVE intraoral scanner.

ukdentech has invested in 50 of the TRIOS scanners in order to be able to offer a deal which makes this technology more accessible to its dentists.

The firm hopes to expand its workforce to 50 in the near future - and is looking to set up apprenticeships in the field of dental technology and medical device manufacturing.