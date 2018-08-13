Drainage firm thanks customers with discount ​​​​​​​

PLUMBING and drainage franchise Drain Doctor is celebrating 24 years in business by offering discounts to its customers.

Drain Doctor, which covers Portsmouth and Southampton, is offering money off work carried out during August which will be tiered according to the number of years they have been a client of the business.

Franchise owner Allan Rook said: ‘We are hugely proud to be celebrating 24 years. We want to thank everyone, and our fantastic staff.’

Drain Doctor, which started in 1994, has more than 50 franchise locations across the UK.