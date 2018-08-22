‘Earnings lag behind 2008’

AVERAGE earnings are still £13 a week down on a decade ago, an economic think tank has reported.

Just over two million more people have found work since the financial crash of 2008, with more than a million of those in the poorest third of households, the research by the Resolution Foundation showed.

However, with 800,000 workers on zero-hours contracts, job insecurity is still ‘widespread’ and real average earnings are still £13 a week less than a decade ago.

Resolution Foundation senior economic analyst Stephen Clarke said the higher employment rates were ‘a much-needed bright spark amidst the gloom of the pay squeeze’.

He said: ‘Lower income families have accounted for the majority of Britain’s jobs growth, showing that pushing for full employment can boost living standards. But too much work remains low paid and insecure.’