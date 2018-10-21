Energy training company to sponsor award

THE NEWS has secured the support of Southern Energy Training Academy for their forthcoming Business Excellence Awards.

The Havant based company have agreed to sponsor the Apprentice of the Year category.

Managing director, John Razell , 44, said: ‘We are pleased and proud to be part of the business awards. I am looking forward to what should be a great night.’

As a training academy which focuses on providing people with new skills and qualifications in the energy industry, the business is particularly pleased to be sponsoring the Apprentice award.

‘We teach and train people the skills required to work in the gas, plumbing or electrics industry and are looking to move into providing full apprenticeships,’ explained John.

After working as a gas engineer for 17 years, John got into the training aspect of the industry. It was his negative experience with other providers which proved to be the catalyst for starting his own training company.

‘I didn’t like the service people provided and so decided to set up my own service. I am local to Portsmouth and I really like the idea of supporting people in the community. We recently provided a homeless person with a free course to get back on his feet. After people leave the course we provide further support in helping people establish their own business,’ said John.

SETA provide formal qualifications which enable participants to work as gas fitters, plumbers and electricians.

‘Almost all those who enrol on the course end up in work,’ said John.

The business awards are still open for entries with additional categories including accolades for International Development, Green and Large Business.