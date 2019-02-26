Engineering company expands to Gosport

A LEADING marine engineering company has opened new premises in Gosport.

Vortec Marine has opened the doors to a new office and workshop facility at Swanwick Marina in Gosport.

The company now operates out of three premier marina sites across the south coast. Each site offers a full in-house team of specialists, from carpenters and riggers through to shipwrights and engineers; as well as a dedicated project management team overseeing all refit and maintenance work.

Managing director of Vortec Marine, Ross Collingwood, said: ‘We are delighted with the new premises at Swanwick Marina which have enabled us to continue growing the business and expand the suite of services we can offer our customers.’



