AN ENTREPRENEUR who opened his first restaurant last year has been named as ‘one to watch’.

George Purnell, who runs Koop+Kraft in Cowplain, was named on the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator #30under30 list for 2019.

The 26-year-old was nominated for the award by his colleagues – and he was one of only three people to work for independents to make the national list.

George collected his honour at an event held at the five-star hotel The Ned in London, which preceded the Restaurant Marketer & Innovator annual conference.

He said: ‘They were looking at ways to keep hospitality alive and how to keep ahead of the trends such as how to market to Generation Z. Not just recycling the same old message but looking at things like veganism and authenticity. It was very insightful to be part of.

‘There were people on that list from big corporate chains like Five Guys and Jamie’s. It was overwhelming - and a great honour – just being a one-man band.’

George set up Koop+Kraft in London Road last January with his business partner, serial restaurateur Kaz Miah. George worked for Kaz’s restaurants Kassia and the Red Lounge Group before deciding to go into business with him.

George said: ‘He gave me good training and I learnt so much from him.’

George set about promoting his business, which sells free-range chicken and craft beers, by setting up deals and events, and he hit the headlines last summer when he banned the World Cup and any mention of it from the restaurant.

George said: ‘The World Cup campaign and the publicity The News gave us had a big impact and it gave us a big following. It definitely helped me win this award and build the business.’

The restaurant marked its first anniversary last week with a party and George said he was delighted to have got that far, although he has no plans to expand just yet.

‘I am really chuffed to have made that milestone and made it through a whole year,’ he said.

‘Everything is going well and we are focusing on being part of the community – just that one community for now.’